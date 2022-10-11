Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in Dallas

Image from WikiCommons images

"Greg Abbott was a no-show at tonight's debate." Beto O'Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter this evening to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices today.

While Beto showed up ready to take on questions from the public and the publishers of the Dallas Examiner, Gov. Abbott was a no-show.

"Both Governor Greg Abbott and I were invited to a forum where we could answer questions from the readers of the [Dallas] Examiner and from the publishers of this incredibly important community newspaper but only one of us showed up today."Beto O'Rourke

Beto said that he was grateful to be able to answer questions for an hour and promised to continue "showing up everywhere for everyone."

Interestingly, Beto's video appeared just two hours after his former opponent in the 2018 Texas Senate election, Ted Cruz, tweeted about Democrats not turning up for debates. Cruz said that Democrats showed contempt for voters and democracy by failing to debate their opponents.

"Disgraceful. Dem candidates across the country who are refusing to debate their opponents are demonstrating utter contempt for the voters and contempt for democracy." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

