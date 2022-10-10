Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFpOa_0iTl6ICe00
Image from Etsy under Creative Commons license

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

The MAGA group now has over 80,000 followers on Twitter, 17,500 on Instagram, 52,000 on Tik Tok, and 49,000 on Facebook, as well as offering a range of anti-Abbott merchandise for sale.

It just seemed like every single time Greg Abbott opened up his mouth; we gained thousands of followers every single time. He just spent the last year making enemies of so many Texans.” Nancy Thompson, founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

They have been erecting billboards across Texas urging people to vote out the Texas Governor. And now they are raising funds to get college students to the polls across Texas. The group posted on Twitter asking supporters to donate funds.

The power of the group was evident with the funds raised in less than twenty-five minutes and expanding on their initial plan.

Many in the media say that this MAGA group could influence the results of the November election for Texas Governor.

"Abbott should take heed because this is a MAGA movement that seeks to make Texas great again — without him." - Anthea Butler, MSNBC
"They're [MAGA] actually bringing knives to the knife fight right now. And, that can mean some points in a close election." - Eugene Robinson, The Washington Post

Your thoughts

Do you believe the Mothers Against Greg Abbott can sway the minds of Texan voters? Are you glad to see they will help get more students to the polls in November?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# texas# election# politics# social media# education

Comments / 244

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
47613 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Austin, TX

Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.S

If you take a look around Austin, you can see new construction going up across downtown. As businesses and people continue to move to Austin, there has been a steady rise in housing prices over the last several years.

Read full story
Texas State

Texans say inflation is the biggest issue in November's election

In the current race for Texas Governor, Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke are debating many issues. But which issues are the most important for Texans heading to the polls next month? Well, The Marist Institute for Public Opinion released a report yesterday that makes for very interesting reading.

Read full story
Texas State

Mothers Against Greg Abbott raise almost $1 million in three months

This week it was announced that the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, had raised $25.18 million between July 1 and September 29. In the same period, Greg Abbott's campaign had raised "nearly $25 million."

Read full story
315 comments
Texas State

Latest report says Beto needs to pull off an upset to become Texas Governor

The latest report released by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion in New York shows current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holding a four-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke among registered voters in Texas.

Read full story
6 comments
Houston, TX

Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 million

In July, Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old reproductive rights activist from Houston, was body shamed by Florida Rep Matt Gaetz. Gaetz said, "why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious from the inside out. They're like five ′ 2″, 350 pounds."

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."

"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
485 comments
Texas State

These are the major donors to Beto's campaign

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke is not only fighting Abbott in the polls but also for campaign funds. Today it was revealed that Beto had outraised Abbott for the second consecutive reporting period. While Beto had contributions from 475,000 individuals, Abbott's support came from 45,000 people.

Read full story
386 comments

These are the billionaires supporting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott is in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Today it was revealed that Beto had outraised Abbott for the second consecutive reporting period. While Beto had contributions from 475,000 individuals, Abbott's support came from 45,000 people.

Read full story
133 comments
Texas State

Beto creates history by again beating Abbott in fundraising

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, has created history by doing what no Greg Abbott opponent has ever done – raising more campaign funds than Abbott in two consecutive reporting periods.

Read full story
145 comments
Dallas, TX

Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in Dallas

"Greg Abbott was a no-show at tonight's debate." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter this evening to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices today.

Read full story
923 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortune

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. 84-year-old H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt returned to the list for the first time in six years. Forbes estimated he has a net worth of $7.5 billion.

Read full story
211 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, "drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again lashed out at President Joe Biden's strategy on border control. Abbott took to Twitter to criticize Biden's border policies. "Drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies, smuggling weapons, drugs, & people across our border. Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are the first line of defense. We continue to step up to secure the border in Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
199 comments
Texas State

Beto is outspending Abbott on TV ads. And it is being funded by an out of state entity

There are less than 30 days to go before Texans vote in the midterms and the two major candidates running for Governor- Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott are ramping up their advertising.

Read full story
372 comments
Texas State

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?

Read full story
1489 comments
San Antonio, TX

A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?

Last month the San Antonio City Council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget. Within this budget was the news that all CPS Energy customers would receive a rebate on either their November or December energy bill.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Ted Cruz says, "people are ready to throw these lunatics out"

With just thirty days until the mid-term elections, both the Republicans and Democrats are ramping up their campaigning. The race for Governor of Texas is proving to be very tight, with Greg Abbott holding a slight lead over Beto O'Rourke. And party members from both sides are trying to sway voters' minds.

Read full story
186 comments
Texas State

30 days to go. Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

There are just thirty days before Texans choose who will be their next Governor. Will current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott win a third term, or will Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke finally find success?

Read full story
43 comments
Houston, TX

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.

Read full story
12 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"

This week, San Antonio fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, made history by becoming the first Filipino American to claim the Miss USA title in its 71year history. Competing as Miss Texas, the 28-year-old won the coveted crown and a chance to represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant next year.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy