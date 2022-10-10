Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls

Image from Etsy under Creative Commons license

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

The MAGA group now has over 80,000 followers on Twitter, 17,500 on Instagram, 52,000 on Tik Tok, and 49,000 on Facebook, as well as offering a range of anti-Abbott merchandise for sale.

“It just seemed like every single time Greg Abbott opened up his mouth; we gained thousands of followers every single time. He just spent the last year making enemies of so many Texans.” Nancy Thompson, founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

They have been erecting billboards across Texas urging people to vote out the Texas Governor. And now they are raising funds to get college students to the polls across Texas. The group posted on Twitter asking supporters to donate funds.

The power of the group was evident with the funds raised in less than twenty-five minutes and expanding on their initial plan.

Many in the media say that this MAGA group could influence the results of the November election for Texas Governor.

"Abbott should take heed because this is a MAGA movement that seeks to make Texas great again — without him." - Anthea Butler, MSNBC

"They're [MAGA] actually bringing knives to the knife fight right now. And, that can mean some points in a close election." - Eugene Robinson, The Washington Post

