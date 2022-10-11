Abbott says, "drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies"

Image from WikiCommons images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again lashed out at President Joe Biden's strategy on border control. Abbott took to Twitter to criticize Biden's border policies.

"Drug cartels & criminal organizations are taking advantage of Biden's open border policies, smuggling weapons, drugs, & people across our border. Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are the first line of defense. We continue to step up to secure the border in Biden's absence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott continues to send migrants illegally crossing the border into Texas to northern states. Last week he even sent buses to the house of Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris was in Texas this week to speak at a Democrat fundraiser in Austin but declined to visit the border during her trip.

Meanwhile, Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, has blasted back at Abbott, taking aim at Abbott's handling of the Texas/Mexico border and, in particular, the way members of the Texas National Guard are being treated.

"Greg Abbott is using our tax dollars by the billions to take 10,000 members of the Texas National Guard away from their families, careers, and communities to serve as the backdrop for his photo ops at the border, even though they have zero authority to arrest or detain migrants. All the while, he has degraded their service, delayed their pay, and slashed their earned tuition benefits in order to afford their ongoing deployment." Beto O'Rourke.

