Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor.

Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?

This may come down to the advertisements aired on TV by both parties.

TV Advertising

According to an analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project, theTexas gubernatorial race has the highest volume of television advertising over the past two weeks of any state.

During the two weeks from September 5 to 18, there were 14,071 TV advertisements for the two campaigns. Of these, 8,520 we pro-GOP advertisements, and 5,551 were pro-Democrat advertisements. However, the report stated that "notably the pro-O'Rourke group, Coulda Been Worse, hit the airwaves on September 9 and has accounted for nearly half of pro-O'Rourke advertising in the state in the last two weeks."

Of note is the large number of negative advertisements being aired. For example, 51% of ads being aired are negative. This contrast with the 2014 midterms when just 42.1% of ads were negative.

We’ve seen a notable turn toward the negative in the past two weeks. The heavy involvement of groups in advertising in 2022 is certainly one factor explaining the negativity, but the high stakes this year—either party could control the House or Senate—are also contributing to a more negative campaign.” Erika Franklin Fowler, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project

While Abbott is getting more TV advertising air time now, with just 30 days to go, Beto will be looking to increase his presence.

