Ted Cruz says, "people are ready to throw these lunatics out"

With just thirty days until the mid-term elections, both the Republicans and Democrats are ramping up their campaigning.

The race for Governor of Texas is proving to be very tight, with Greg Abbott holding a slight lead over Beto O'Rourke. And party members from both sides are trying to sway voters' minds.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Austin this weekend to rally support for Beto. And today, Ted Cruz was on Fox News telling Sean Hannity that "people are ready to throw these lunatics out who have done so much damage to this country."

Cruz went on to attack President Biden, saying that he has destroyed American energy production and created a disaster.

"When Joe Biden became president, America was the world's energy superpower! But Biden followed through on his campaign promise to destroy American energy production. That’s why there is the disaster we have today." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

Of course, Ted Cruz famously defeated Beto O'Rourke in 2018 when Beto was running for Senator and is doing all he can again to ensure Beto loses another election. By pushing the alleged failures of the Biden administration, Cruz is hoping to sway undecided voters to choose Abbott.

The President currently has a negative twelve approval rating in Texas.

