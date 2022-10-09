30 days to go. Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

Image from WikiCommons images

There are just thirty days before Texans choose who will be their next Governor.

Will current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott win a third term, or will Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke finally find success?

According to the latest polls from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, 45% of Texans intend to vote for Greg Abbott. This compares with 40% who would prefer Beto O'Rourke to be the next Governor of Texas.

Abbott has had a consistent lead over Beto despite Beto raising more funds and doing an extensive drive across Texas for the last few months.

It is worth noting that 8% of Texans polled were still undecided on who they would vote for, so Beto's chances may lie in convincing the undecided voters to choose him.

Mark Jones, a professor of political science at Rice University and an expert on Texas politics, believes this is the tightest race in Texas for twenty years.

"This is the most challenging race that Greg Abbott has ever faced during his statewide runs in Texas. You'd probably have to go back to 2002 to find a place where Republicans felt as threatened as they do today."

One factor that may hurt Beto's chance of success is the unpopularity of President Biden in Texas. The latest poll found Biden has a net approval rating of negative 12 points in Texas,

Your thoughts

Do you think Beto can close the 5% gap in the next month? Or do you believe that Greg Abbott will win a third term as Texas Governor? Will President Biden's negative approval rating in Texas harm Beto's chances?

Please leave a comment with your opinion below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.