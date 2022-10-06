San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"

Adobe Free Stock Image

This week, San Antonio fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, made history by becoming the first Filipino American to claim the Miss USA title in its 71year history.

Competing as Miss Texas, the 28-year-old won the coveted crown and a chance to represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant next year.

However, the San Antonio native's win has been soured by claims from fans of the event, as well as fellow contestants claiming the victory was rigged.

The first accusation came from a TikTok video from Jasmine Bruce, which soon went viral. Bruce claimed that "something was just a little bit sketch about" Gabriel's win.

Bruce pointed out the reaction from fellow contestants to Gabriel's win and suggested the result may have been pre-determined before the official announcement.

“Before she even got halfway down the runway after her crowning moment, contestants behind her were exiting the stage. Any pageant you’ve ever been in, the production manager tells you, you stay on stage until she’s done, and you stand there and clap. Not one of them stays on stage. The energy about this one was really different, and I think you could just sense it."

Following the video, two contestants also spoke out, referencing that less than 24 hours after the result, Gabriel was on a sponsored trip to Mexico.

"Not even 24 hours after she was crowned, we see video footage of her having a lavish, solo vacay and commercial for Nizuc,” Miss Georgia representative Holly Haynes.

“Miss USA was crowned less than 24 hours ago, yet she already got her sponsored vacation to nizucresort? Are you kidding me? I was giving y’all the benefit of the doubt, but this is just embarrassing at this point.” Miss Montana Heather Lee O’Keefe.

The representative for Miss Carolina, Meera Bhonsle, also believes the result was pre-determined.

I knew I didn’t stand a chance because the final outcome was predetermined. If you are in a position where someone is offering you preferential treatment and you willingly accept it, that’s on you. If you saw this as a true sisterhood you would never comply.”

There has been no comment from Gabriel over these allegations.

