Should Texas follow Biden's lead on marijuana?

"As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach." President Joe Biden

Today President Joe Biden announced that he would pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law in a significant step toward decriminalizing the drug. In making the announcement, Biden urged governors to follow his example and issue pardons to those convicted of state marijuana offenses.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs. I’m calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either. ” President Biden

Following the announcement, talk turned to if Texas would follow Biden's lead.

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, was quick to tweet his support stating should he win the election in November, he would follow suit.

When I’m governor, we will finally legalize marijuana in Texas and expunge the records of those arrested for marijuana possession. Beto O'Rourke

Current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to issue a comment on the matter but has previously not supported legalizing marijuana. He has said that while he supports reducing the criminal penalty for marijuana possession to a Class C misdemeanor, he won't legalize the drug.

