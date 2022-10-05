Beto is turning to celebrities to help close the gap in Texas Gov. race

Harry Styles and Beto O'Rourke Screenshot Beto O'Rourke Twitter

"Thanks, Harry!"

Alongside those words, Beto O'Rourke posted a photo of himself posing with global music start Hary Styles.

Styles, a former member of the band One Direction, has been performing in a series of sold out concerts at the Moody Center in Austin.

According to those attending the concert on Sunday, October 2, Styles endorsed O'Rourke for Texas governor during his concert. He also had a "Beto for Texas" sticker on his guitar.

Beto's tweet of the backstage photo with Styles quickly went viral. But is it enough to sway voters in the November election for Texas Governor and close the gap on Greg Abbott?

While fans of Styles were delighted that he posed with Beto, many pointed out that Styles is British and can't vote in America. Others noted that many fans of the musician are too young to vote.

Styles isn't the only celebrity endorsing Beto O'Rourke. Other celebrities who have come out in favor of Beto include actor Mark Ruffalo, singer Willie Nelson, and Hollywood power couple Mathew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

And back in 2018, Houston native Beyonce showed support for Beto in his bid for the Texas Senate- although even Queen Bey couldn't prevent Beto from losing that race.

Your thoughts

Do celebrities such as Harry Styles endorsing Beto have any impact on voters? Will this be enough to close the lead that Abbott currently has? Do you care who supports Beto?

Please leave your comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.