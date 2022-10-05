Abbott says, "Mexican drug cartels are flooding communities with brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills"

Image from WikiCommons images

"Mexican drug cartels are flooding communities with brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills, targeting millions of young Americans. By designating these cartels as terrorist organizations, Texas is leading the fight against the national fentanyl crisis." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Amidst growing criticism of the rising cost of Operation Lone Star and securing the Texas/Mexico border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken to Twitter to push another reason he is strong on border control- stopping the influx of drugs.

Today Abbott linked to an article from NBC News highlighting the rise in fentanyl crossing into the United States and the new strategy of drug cartels- rainbow-colored pills. Abbott claimed that Texas was leading the fight against the national crisis.

According to the DEA website, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is "50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine" and is the "deadliest drug threat facing this country." The brightly colored pills could also be used to target children- especially as Halloween approaches.

While Abbott was quick to say that Texas is leading the way for drug seizures, "the official DHS estimates are that 95+% of cocaine smuggled through ports of entry makes it through without being caught."

Your thoughts

Are you concerned by the number of drugs flowing across the border? Do you believe that Abbott could do more to stem the flow? Or do you believe that President Joe Biden's i responsible for controlling the border nationally, and he should be urgently acting on this?

Please leave a comment with your opinion below.