Texas Gov. Abbott has spent $4 billion on trying to fix the border

Image from WikiCommons images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been receiving ongoing national media attention over his strategy in dealing with the Texas/Mexico border.

This has included sending migrants to northern states, including New York and Washington D.C, and spending over $4 billion of Texan taxpayer's money on Operation Lone Star.

But perhaps of even more concern is the number of Texas national guardsmen that have allegedly committed suicide. It has been reported that 10 Texas Guard members have died due to Operation Lone Star, with five guardsmen committing suicide.

The Texas Tribune reported yesterday that "a service member assigned to the Texas National Guard's border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot with his duty weapon Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass."

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, has been very critical of Abbott's Lone Star operation and the effect on the Texas National Guard.

"Greg Abbott is using our tax dollars by the billions to take 10,000 members of the Texas National Guard away from their families, careers, and communities to serve as the backdrop for his photo ops at the border, even though they have zero authority to arrest or detain migrants. All the while, he has degraded their service, delayed their pay, and slashed their earned tuition benefits in order to afford their ongoing deployment." Beto O'Rourke.

Your thoughts

What's your opinion on the way that Gov. Abbott is handling the border crisis? Do you believe that it is a good use of taxpayer money? Is the Texas National Guard being placed under undue pressure? Do you believe Beto would be better for border control?

Leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.