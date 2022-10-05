VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

VP Kamala Harris Image from WikiCommons images

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.

Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.

The visit to Texas will be the highest-profile political appearance in Texas by the Biden administration since President Joe Biden took office.

“Her trip shows that that the nation’s eyes truly are upon Texas as we head into the midterm elections — and critically, that from Beto’s race, to Mike’s and Rochelle’s races, to races up and down the ballot, Texas is a winnable state.” Texas Democrat Party chair, Gilberto Hinojosa

It is notable that President Biden will not be attending, as he has very little support from Texan voters. The latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll showed that 52% of registered voters in Texas said they disapproved of Biden's job, compared to 40% who approved of Biden.

Critics of VP Harris say that while she is in Texas, she should visit the Texas/Mexico border. However, Harris has been silent on the border issue, despite Gov. Abbott sending busloads of migrants to Washington DC, including some that arrived at the Vice President's residence.

“ In a few days, Vice President Harris is going to visit Texas, but she’s going to Austin to fundraise. I don’t understand why the Vice President just won’t take an hour plane ride to the border and just listen, talk to people, just show up and say, ‘Hey, we are here to help.’ Just say, ‘The administration hasn’t abandoned you’ … something!” Texas GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales

