Texas Gov. Abbott Deploys Additional State Resources To Assist Florida’s Hurricane Ian Recovery

Last week Hurricane Ian left a devastating trail of destruction across Florida.

Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas would support Floridians in their recovery from Hurricane Ian.

"The State of Texas will continue supporting Floridians in need as their state recovers from the significant damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The scope of this disaster requires a comprehensive response, and we are providing the resources needed to help affected communities. Texas will keep swiftly deploying ongoing relief assistance as those impacted by this devastating storm rebuild and move forward." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has activated and deployed the following resources:

These new measures come on top of the more than 100 personnel from the State of Texas to support Florida's response and recovery efforts.

Readers, are you glad to see Abbott sending Texas resources to help out another state? Or do you think it is the responsibility of the Federal Government and President Biden to do more?

