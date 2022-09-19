This Austin conservationist is giving away millions

Adobe Free Stock Image

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Austin entrepreneur who has been a generous donor.

Let's take a quick look at Brian Sheth.

The Austin conservationist

From our perspective it starts with animals, it starts with the plants and it starts with the land. Brian Sheth

Brian Sheth was born in Massachusetts in 1975.

His father was an Indian immigrant who worked in finance and marketing, and this was an industry that Brian was interested in. So he started investing early and earned a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

After college, he joined Goldman Sachs, where he met Robert Smith. Smith left to found Vista Equity Partners in Austin and invited Sheth to join him. Together the two built the business into one of the world's leading technology investment firms with over $25 billion of equity capital under management.

By 2016 when he was just 39, Sheth had an estimated personal net worth of more than $1.1 billion. In 2020, Sheth resigned from Vista Equity Partners.

The conservationist

Although he was a billionaire, Sheth's major passion was conservation.

In 2011, he and his wife, Adria, founded the Sangreal Foundation, which supports educational and environmental initiatives as varied as saving Colombian birds, helping Indian orphans, and funding the Grammy museum.

He also started Global Wildlife Conservation to protect threatened species, and each year Sheth gives the foundation between $1 million and $2 million.

Sheth and his wife are also avid supporters of the Austin Statesman Season for Caring campaign, which supports a range of local non-profits in Austin.

The Sheths don ted $100,000 to the campaign in 2016, 2017, and 2018. They increased this to $250,000 in 2019 and in 2021 donated $500,000.

"2021 has seen a number of challenges to our Austin community. Watching our community support one another throughout the year, matching each challenge with renewed support for our neighbors, has been the most uplifting inspiration for our family. This year has proven we are strongest when we work together as a community to protect our most vulnerable neighbors, and we are deeply indebted to the Statesman for enabling our family to be a small part of this joint effort." Brian Sheth

