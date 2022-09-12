The Houston socialite giving away millions

Lynn Wyatt Image from WikiCommons images

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community.

I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.

Let's take a quick look at the story of Lynn Wyatt.

The Houston socialite

“You’re the most glamorous person I know,” Sir Elton John to Lynn Wyatt

Lynn Wyatt was born in Houston in 1935, the granddaughter of the founder of the Sakowitz Department Store chain, a chain of family-owned department stores based in Houston.

In 1963 she married oil and gas executive and self-made millionaire Oscar Wyatt, so Lynn was fortunate enough to grow up in a wealthy family. In fact, in the 1970s/early 1980s, the family mansion in Houston was known as the "Wyatt Hyatt." It hosted Princess Margaret, Princess Grace of Monaco, and Mick Jagger, amongst many celebrities and royalty.

Wyatt became known as a socialite but, more importantly, as a generous philanthropist. Some of her major gifts include:

In addition, she has raised money for organizations such as the Houston Ballet and the Elton John AIDS Foundation and assisted the U.S. Naval Academy Board, the Princess Grace Foundation U.S.A., and the Medical Prevention and Research Institute.

At 87, Lynn is still giving to charitable organizations wherever she can.

