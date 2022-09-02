Can Trump help get Texas AG Paxton elected again?

Image from WikiCommons images

Former President Donald Trump is hosting a fundraiser today at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Tickets to the event range in price from $1000 to $50,000.

Paxton, who is running for a third term as Texas Attorney General, was also endorsed by Trump in 2018. Paxton is up against Democrat nominee Rochelle Garza this year, and it is expected to be a very close race. The latest Dallas Morning News-University of Texas poll shows Paxton holding a slender leader, 34% to 32%, over Rochelle Garza.

“Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas and against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our country.” Donald Trump

Garza isn't perturbed by Trump's support of Paxton, tweeting earlier today:

"Donald Trump is hosting a fundraiser for Ken Paxton. Our race is in a dead heat, and they know that we can win this. I've beaten Paxton & Trump in court before — with your help, we will beat them in November. Join us." Rochelle Garza

Garza launched an online fundraiser with the aim of outraising Trump's fundraiser. While Paxton has raised more funds than Garza so far, Garza outraised him by $180,000 during the last fundraising cycle.

Your thoughts

Do you think Trump's endorsement and fundraising will help Paxton? Or do you believe that Garza will be the next Texas Attorney General?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.