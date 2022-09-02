Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

Image from WikiCommons images

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Yesterday it was announced that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had spent over $12 million to bus illegal migrants crossing the border into Texas to New York and Washington, D.C. That cost will only increase with the addition of a third destination.

Today, Gov. Abbott announced that the first bus of migrants had arrived in Chicago. In a press release, Abbott said," [Chicago Mayor] Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them."

Despite the outcry from many at the cost, Abbott remained unrepentant.

"Most of America didn't understand the magnitude of the problem we had at the border until we started sending these buses up to New York...If all Americans saw what we see every single day, that would put pressure on the President like we have been doing to change the President's policies." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Your thoughts

Do you agree with Abbott's policy of sending migrants to Democrat states? Or do you believe the millions it costs Texan taxpayers should be spent elsewhere?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.