Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in Houston

Shaquille O'Neal Image from WikiCommons images

Everything Shaquille O'Neal does is big. So it was no surprise that when he decided to launch a fast-casual chicken franchise, it would be called Big Chicken.

The basketball legend, who recently moved to Dallas, has announced that he will be opening the first Big Chicken restaurant in Houston. Shaq's store will be located in Woodland Square at 9660 Westheimer Road, Suite #250, close to El Tiempo on South Gessner Road.

Earlier this year, Shaq announced he planned to open 50 Big Chicken locations across Texas. While a Big Chicken outlet is located in the Moody Center Arena in Austin, this new store in Houston will be the first brick-and-mortar store for the company in Texas. While there is no set date for the opening, it is expected to be late 2022 or early 2023.

To help with the expansion across Texas, the Big Chicken company is working with Fazil and Frank Malik, the duo behind gas station and convenience store operations company Northwest Petroleum and Skylark Construction, and also as Noordin Jhaver, the CEO of Dew Real Estate Holdings, LLC, which owns over 50 Sonic restaurants.

With Shaq now living in Texas, there is a strong chance he will make an appearance at the new Houston store. And with his reputation for generosity and giving to people he meets, this will be exciting for the people of Houston.

