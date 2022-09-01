These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio

Adobe Free Stock Image

Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?

Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

Participants in the survey were asked to rate employers on several criteria, including safe work environment, compensation, opportunities for advancement, and remote work. They were also asked how likely they would recommend their employer to a friend.

From the results, they compiled the best 101 employers in each state. NASA was ranked as the overall best employer in Texas.

The top 3 ranked employers in San Antonio

The top-ranked employer in San Antonio was the University of Texas at San Antonio. It was ranked fifth in Texas.

The public research university is known for its well-regarded engineering programs and has a population of just over 31,000 undergraduates and 4003 staff.

The second best employer in San Antonio is the popular supermarket chain HEB. Founded in 1905, H-E-B has 340 stores in Texas and Mexico and over 145,000 employees. HEB has also been ranked as the 134th-best workplace for women in the United States.

Rounding out the top three is the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. There are 6,030 employees working for this organization.

