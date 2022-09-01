Beto says, "Abbott’s priority is the gun lobby."

Image from WikiCommons images

"Abbott flew to Midland-Odessa after 7 Texans were massacred with an assault weapon three years ago. He told families that "words alone are inadequate. Words must be met with action.” But then the only action he took was to sign laws that make it easier for more shootings to happen." Beto O'Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, continues to attack his opponent Greg Abbott over the issue of gun control. Beto has been highly critical of the way Abbott handled the tragic shooting in Uvalde and the lack of action since.

Beto has promised that should he be elected Governor of Texas; he would repeal permitless carry and raise the age for purchasing guns such as AR-15s from 18 to 21 years old.

"Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children and teens in Texas. Greg Abbott refuses to address this crisis. As governor, I will listen to Texans and implement commonsense steps to reduce gun violence and keep our kids safe." Democrat Beto O'Rourke

Beto also accused Abbott of being focused on the needs of the gun lobby rather than most Texans.

"Abbott’s priority is the gun lobby. Mine is the people of Texas." Beto O'Rourke

Your thoughts

Do you agree with Beto that Abbott's priority is the gun lobby? Do you believe more should be done to reduce gun violence in Texas? Or do you believe the current gun laws in Texas are adequate?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article on social media and with others so they can join in the conversation.