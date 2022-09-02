Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?

Adobe Free Stock Image

Amongst all the graves in Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, one is very different from the rest. That grave belongs to a horse named Pat.

Pat was a brown thoroughbred that arrived at Fort Sam Houston in 1912 and was used by the military to practice training drills. Pat, known for his friendly disposition, became a firm favorite of the men stationed there, and this saved him from death.

In the 1930s, the Army no longer required cavalry horses, so they began destroying many of them. The soldiers lobbied Washington D.C to spare Pat from his death sentence, and permission was granted for Pat to remain at Fort Sam Houston.

Pat continued to participate in military ceremonies and even had. He even had his own 12th Field Artillery blanket. While most of the Army Horses were killed, Pat lived for another twenty years thanks to his reprieve. Pat died at the age of 45 in 1953.

Thanks to his service in the U.S. Army, Pat was given a full military funeral attended by over 100 mourners and dignitaries. Pat was buried under a marble grave near the post entrance at Cunningham Street.

Four horseshoes are embedded in concrete over the burial site, and a portrait of Pat is etched on the headstone.

Pat's grave is one of the most unusual in San Antonio.

Visit Pat's Grave:

Visitors with valid I.D are welcome to pay their respects to Pat the Horse.

Enter Fort Sam Houston through the Cunningham Street gate

1400 East Grayson St, San Antonio

Your thoughts

Have you heard of Pat's grave? Have you ever visited it? Let us know in the comments below.