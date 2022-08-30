Beto says, "this election is a referendum on whether we're going to go back half century or move forward."

Image from WikiCommons images

"This election is a referendum on whether we're going to go back half a century or whether this state is going to move forward." Beto O'Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke has posted a scathing attack on Greg Abbott today on Twitter. Beto posted a video of comments he made in DeSoto last week when he warned that electing Gov Abbott for a third term would send Texas back half a century.

"Do you see the pattern? Warned about the grid, and does nothing to fix it before it fails. Even after it fails does nothing to repair it to prevent a disaster going forward. After every mass shooting, does nothing to prevent the next mass shooting." Beto O'Rourke

The video quickly went viral on Twitter.

Beto again focused on the three major topics he believes Abbott has failed at reducing gun violence, the new abortion law, and the power grid.

The new abortion law, which came into effect last week, is a particular focus for Beto as a recent University of Texas at Austin poll shows most Texan voters think access to abortion should be allowed in some form.

Beto is also appealing to women to vote for him.

"It was Texas women who led the fight to secure abortion rights in 1973, and it's Texas women who are leading the fight to secure reproductive freedom this November". Beto O'Rourke

"It's going to be Texas women again. And they will be Republicans. They will be Independents. They will be Democrats." Beto O'Rourke

