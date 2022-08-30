Houston, TX

Rice University ranked best college in Texas

Ash Jurberg

Rice University in Houston has taken out the title of the best college in Texas.

That's according to the latest report from the information and review platform Niche, which ranked the Houston university as the best college in Texas and the sixth best in the United States. The University of Houston was ranked number 232 in the United States and number 10 in Texas.

The rankings are done using data from the U.S. Department of Education combined with reviews and ratings from current students, alums, and parents. It takes into account academics, value for investment, and campus.

Rice was also ranked as the number one college in America for Kinesiology and Physical Therapy, Sports Management, and Architecture. It is also ranked the hardest college to obtain admission into in Texas.

The average cost of tuition at Rice is $19,215 per year, which is above the national average of $15,523. There are currently 4,150 full-time undergrads studying at Rice.

Understandably, the President of Rice University, Reginald Des Roches, was pleased to have his college held in such high esteem.

We’re proud that Niche once again rates Rice not only as one of the nation’s top universities but also as one of the nation’s best college values. This is especially gratifying because Niche reflects the opinions of students and parents who know firsthand what outstanding education opportunities Rice continues to offer.” Reginald DesRoches, president of Rice University in Houston

Do you agree with this ranking? Do you believe that Rice is the best college in Texas?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others.

