The founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) used to be a Republican

Nancy Thompson has been in the news over the last couple of months. Her one-woman stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.

Last year, Thompson stood in front of the Texas State Capital in her hometown of Austin with a sign saying 'Mothers Against Greg Abbott,' a play on the MAGA acronym made famous by President Trump. She protested against Abbott's new Covid rules for the 2021-22 school year.

Fast forward a year, and her MAGA group has almost 46,000 followers on Twitter, 17,500 on Instagram, 52,000 on Tik Tok, and 49,000 on Facebook, as well as having a range of merchandise for sale.

“It just seemed like every single time Greg Abbott opened up his mouth; we gained thousands of followers every single time. He just spent the last year making enemies of so many Texans.” Nancy Thompson, founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

The group has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

But what most people don't know about the mother of three from Austin is that she once considered herself a Republican. Thompson even served as a delegate to the 1988 national convention.

However, her political allegiance changed when President George W. Bush invaded Iraq in 2003. Although she started to vote Democrat, her recent move to political activism has only been recent.

Thompson is not the only former Republican in the MAGA group.

Cheryl Richard is a retired oil and gas executive from Austin and helped fund the first video that Mothers Against Greg Abbott released. Richard was a Republican until 2016.

“I don’t feel like I left the Republican Party as much as it left me. I’ve always been a moderate. I’m still a moderate. … And I think there are a lot of moderates out there, particularly women, who feel left behind and for the same reasons I felt left behind.” Cheryl Richard

With the November election for Texas Governor just weeks away, the MAGA group is sure to have a big influence on the outcome. Could it be disgruntled former Republican voters who lead Beto O'Rourke to victory?

