The 3 richest people in Fort Worth

Recently I wrote about the five richest people in Dallas.

Today it is time to turn our attention to Fort Worth to see the three richest people in Fort Worth and what they are doing to help the Fort Worth community.

The richest woman in the United States

With a net worth of $55.3 billion, Alice Walton is the richest person in Fort Worth and the richest woman in the United States- all thanks to her father.

Alice was born in Arkansas and is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She attended college in Texas- graduating with a Bachelor of Arts and Science from Trinity College in San Antonio. While her brothers, Rob and Jim Walton, worked for Walmart, Alice has never worked for the family business choosing to focus on curating art instead.

The apprentice becomes the master

The second richest person in Fort Worth is David Bonderman, with a net worth of $6.6 billion.

Bonderman is chairman and founding partner of private equity giant TPG, managing about $80 billion in assets. Interestingly, before he started TPG, he worked for Robert Bass, who is third on this rich list.

The wealthy nephew

The third richest person in Fort Worth is Robert Bass, who has a net worth of $4.9 billion thanks to oil and investments. Robert is the nephew of former oil tycoon Sid Richardson, and when Sid died in 1959, Robert inherited $2.8 million. This substantial inheritance allowed Robert to kickstart his entrepreneurial career.

Philanthropy

So these three people are extremely wealthy. But how are they helping others?

Alice Walton

Alice has established the Alice L. Walton Foundation, a philanthropic organization committed to increasing access to the arts, improving education, enhancing health, and advancing economic opportunity for all.

David Bonderman

His main passion is his Wildcat Foundation which has donated tens of millions of dollars to anti-poaching and wildlife conservation efforts in Africa. He is also a board member of The Wilderness Society.

Robert Bass

Bass and his wife Anne have made large donations to Yale, Duke, and Stanford, totaling over $110 million. On a local level, they contributed to the creation of Bass Hall in Downtown Fort Worth, which hosts musical and theatrical performances.

Your thoughts

Do you think these billionaires should be doing more to assist people in the Fort Worth community? What Fort Worth organizations do you believe they should support?

