78% of Republicans oppose Abbott's abortion ban

The new trigger law banning abortion came into effect in Texas last week, which makes abortion illegal even in cases of incest or rape. And Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke continues campaigning against this new law.

Despite being ill and canceling campaign events, Beto has been active on Twitter, calling current Texas Gov Greg Abbott "too extreme for Texas."

Beto has been highlighting the results of a recent University of Texas at Austin poll that shows most Texan voters think access to abortion should be allowed in some form.

The poll found that 83% of Democrats, 78% of Republicans, and 86% of Independents opposed the ban.

In addition:

Around 39% of poll respondents said Texans should always be able to obtain abortions as a matter of personal choice, and 11% of respondents thought abortions should be available for other reasons in addition to pregnancy resulting from rape.

The fact that so many Texans oppose the new abortion law is one that Beto is pushing very hard. His first TV campaign ads focused on the issue, and Beto has said the abortion ban is "the most important thing" that voters need to know about Abbott.

Beto has also said that rights are "one of the few truly unifying issues in the state of Texas right now.."

With so many Texans opposing the new law, do you believe that Texas Gov Abbott should repeal the law? Do you believe this issue will be a major factor in who voters choose to vote for in November?

