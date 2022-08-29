Will Gen Z voters lead Beto to victory?

Image from WikiCommons images

"Voters under the age of 25 account for over 30% of new registrants in Texas this year. Gen Z is going to make Beto O’Rourke the next Governor of Texas!" Jack Cocchiarella

Can Gen Z lead Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to victory in the November election for Texas governor?

That's the question many people are asking, thanks to this group's surge in new voter registrations. Generation Z, also known as zoomers, is the demographic group born in the mid to late 1990s into the early 2010s.

The latest figures show that more than 30% of new registrants in Texas in 2022 are under the age of 25.

Many of these Gen Z groups are actively campaigning for Beto O'Rourke. This includes Houston teen activities, Olivia Julianna, who recently raised over $2.3 million to be used in trying to oust current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Olivia has said she "had 100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP."

"37% of new voter registrations in Texas Post-Dobbs are people under the age of 25. Gen-Z will be the generation that ensures Roe V Wade is codified into law, and that Greg Abbott is voted out of office." Olivia Julianna

The Gen Z demographic is very active on social media, and Beto could leverage this to his advantage.

