Ted Cruz says Democrats could get help from "slacker baristas" if they "can get off the bong."

Texan Senator Ted Cruz has taken aim at President Joe Biden once again today. However, this time it is over the decision by the Biden administration to forgive some student debt.

In an interview on The Verdict, Senator Cruz said that the policy would help the Democrat Party in the upcoming 2022 midterms. Cruz claimed that students who benefitted from the debt forgiveness might turn up to vote in November for the Democrats.

"There is a real risk that if you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans and can't get a job. Joe Biden just gave your twenty grand. Maybe you weren't going to vote in November and suddenly you got twenty grand if you can get off the bong for a minute and head down to the voting station or just send in your mailing ballot that the Democrats have helpfully sent you it could drive up turnout." Texan Republican Senator Ted Cruz

Cruz's comments were met with stark criticism from many people on Twitter who disagreed with his comments and lack of respect for students and baristas.

