Ted Cruz says, "a year ago Biden gave Afghanistan to the Taliban. Now he intends to give nuclear arsenal to Iran"

Ted Cruz Image from WikiCommons images

Today the Biden administration responded to Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but it is still uncertain whether the agreement will proceed. In 2018, former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement.

“This deal will excuse Iran from … previous cheating, while enabling it to continue into the future. It repeats the inexplicable folly of the previous deal by legitimizing the regime’s nuclear program.” Texan Senator Ted Cruz

Despite no decision being agreed to yet, Texan Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to criticize the Biden administration not only over Iran but also over Afghanistan.

"A year ago, Joe Biden gave Afghanistan to the Taliban. Now he intends to give a nuclear arsenal to Iran. Thousands of people will die because of the Iranian terrorism enabled by this deal. Tens of millions may die because of the nuclear arsenal it will provide to the Ayatollah." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

He vowed to work with colleagues in the Senate to block the deal and ensure its reversal in a new administration.

“I intend to systematically fight the implementation of this catastrophic deal, and will work with my colleagues to ensure that it is blocked and eventually reversed in January 2025. ” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

