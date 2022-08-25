Will Texas schools display Arabic "In God We Trust" signs?

To voice our dissent with Texas SB-797, we're going to donate hundreds of Arabic-language "In God We Trust" posters to schools in Texas, flooding the public school system with our Arabic IGWT artwork." Chaz Stevens Messing with Texas Go Fund Me Page

A Florida activist has launched a public campaign to "mess with Texas." Chaz Stevens, who has a history of activism and publicity stunts, is taking aim at Texas SB-797, which requires public schools to display donated signs containing the phrase "In God We Trust."

However, Stevens is attempting to exploit a loophole that doesn't say these signs must be in English. Hence he has the signs printed in Arabic.

"Texas SB-797 requires public schools to display donated signs containing the phrase “In God We Trust” and “may not depict any words, images, or other information other than [that].” The law seemingly presumes these signs are written in English. Oopsie. And here’s where our decades of activism come into play – we call it “Chaz’s Rule #143." The beauty of Rule #143 lies in its simplicity — flip bureaucracy 180 degrees and use its weight against itself! Don’t fight the man; let the man fight himself." Chaz Stevens Messing with Texas Go Fund Me Page

Stevens has launched a GoFundMe campaign to get as many signs as possible printed and sent to schools across Texas. Originally his goal was $2,500, but after receiving almost $10,000 soon after launch, he has increased the goal to $250,000. Not only to produce more signs but because Stevens believes the issue will end up in court.

It is a challenge he wants to happen, as he begs for schools to throw his signs away, which would be against the law.

"I am begging you to throw my sign away. I am pleading with you to throw my sign away. Then I can take it to the court system." Chaz Stevens

