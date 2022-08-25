Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incident

"I’ve been told that almost the entire Alamo Heights High School varsity football team has been suspended 2 games, given in-house suspension and 10 hours community service for hazing." Mike Taylor

This morning San Antonio sports radio host Mike Taylor announced that almost the entire Alamo Heights High School varsity football team had been suspended for two games and given ten hours of community service for alleged hazing.

The news had come from the Alamo Heights ISD, which had received multiple reports of an incident "regarding safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team."

The suspension comes at a poor time for the school, which is due to kick off its season this Friday, August 26th. Last season was a success for the school, as it went 13 and 1.

Taylor later took to Twitter to explain what the alleged incident was.

"I’ve been told kids had to race with hot sauce filled Oreo cookies in their butt cracks. If they dropped it they had to eat it. Bunch of parents found out and raised Hell" Mike Taylor

People responded to news of the actual incident on Twitter with comments of disbelief, saying the punishment was too excessive. Many recalled their own hazing incidents that occurred at high schools in San Antonio.

