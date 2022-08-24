Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas today

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Image from WikiCommons images

Texas Gov Greg Abbott continues to bus migrants caught illegally crossing the border into Texas to other states.

And today was a record-breaking one for Abbott as five buses full of migrants arrived in New York City. According to officials, 237 passengers, including 14 children, all of whom were accompanied by their parents, arrived in an envoy of five buses earlier today.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has been very critical of Abbott's strategy, but yesterday, Abbott hit back.

"Worst of all is Adams’ hypocrisy. He now complains that he and New York City are overwhelmed by migrants to such an extent that he demands federal help and discourages Texas from sending more buses to his city. Yet he remained silent when President Biden flew migrants into New York, many of whom ended up in New York City. More than 2 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border in the past 11 months — many of them pouring into Texas towns with populations far fewer than 50,000.Those communities have been ripped apart by cartel-infused crime that destroys ranches, invades homes and threatens the safety of Texas residents along highly trafficked areas of the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Some officials believe Abbott is using these migrants as a political stunt in a bid to defeat his opponent Beto O'Rourke in the upcoming election for Texas Governor.

"We expect this to continue through November — through his reelection campaign — and we’ll see from there.” City Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro

