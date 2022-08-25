Beto says, "we can overcome this current attack on democracy."

Beto O'Rourke Image from WikiCommons images

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke appeared on MSNBC today to once again criticize Greg Abbott over his total abortion ban.

"If you have a vibrant thriving democracy where the right to vote is respected you don't end up with a total abortion ban, with no exceptions for rape or incest in a state where you have one of the highest levels of maternal mortality." Beto O'Rourke

The trigger law comes into effect on August 25, this law will prohibit almost all abortions. It also sets out civil, criminal, and professional penalties for abortion providers who violate the law.

When asked what Texans could do about the new law, Beto encouraged all Texans to vote in the next election and make their voices heard.

" Not only can we overcome this current attack on democracy, we've done it before against much larger odds, but it's going to take all of us, doing all we can, with what we have, where we are, right here in Texas." Beto O'Rourke

After the interview, Beto took to Twitter to call Abbott "too extreme for Texas."

"Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. Now, on his watch, the state is actively fighting to restrict women from receiving an abortion even in cases where they will die without one. He’s too extreme for Texas. We’re voting him out." Beto O'Rourke

