The 3 richest people in San Antonio

Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are?

Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!

The richest person in San Antonio

The richest person in San Antonio is Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury. He has a net worth of $1.8 billion. His fortune is largely derived from the 1994 sale of his salsa maker business, Pace Foods, to Campbell Soup for $1.12 billion .

Goldsbury now runs Silver Ventures, which is backing the revitalization of the downtown Pearl Brewery neighborhood. He has also been generous with his wealth giving away millions of dollars to San Antonio organizations.

The former San Antonio Spurs owner

The second richest San Antonio resident is Billy Joe (Red) McCombs.

He has a net worth of $1.7 billion, up from $1.5 billion in 2021.McCombs made his fortune selling Ford Edsels, eventually building a network of 55 auto dealerships. In addition, his real estate arm- McCombs Enterprises, owns large amounts of land across San Antonio and Texas.

San Antonio Spurs fans will know that in 1972, McCombs and several other San Antonio business people leased the struggling Dallas Chaparrals of the American Basketball Association and moved them to San Antonio, renaming them the Spurs. The Spurs proved successful, leading McCombs to rip up the lease agreement and buy the team outright after only one year. Two years after taking the Spurs into the NBA, McCombs sold off his stake in the Spurs.

"Doctor" Jim

The third richest San Antonio resident is James Leininger, age 76.

He also has a net worth of $1.7 billion , thanks to founding the medical devices company Kinetics Concept International (KCI). Private equity firm Apax Partners purchased KCI for a $6.3 billion acquisition in 2012, making a lot of money for Leininger, who was the largest shareholder.

Leininger has since invested in Medicare Investment Funds, which manages $1 billion in assets.

The missing billionaire?

Some of you may be asking where Charles Butt is- the CEO and chairman of the beloved supermarket chain H-E-B.

The Butt family is worth over $17 billion , but Forbes doesn't list the individual wealth of Charles Butt.

Your thoughts

Do you think these men should be doing more to assist others in San Antonio? What organizations would you like to see them support?

