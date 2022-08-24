Texan Senator calls the President, "Fentanyl Joe"

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LSBQ_0hSi28Hc00
Image from WikiCommons images

On Saturday, United States Customs and Border Protection agents seized over 1.5 million fentanyl pills and two pounds of fentanyl powder at the Arizona/Mexico border.

This news was seized on by Texan Senator John Cornyn, who posted a link to the report on Twitter with the comment of Fentanyl Joe.

The Texan Senator's comment went viral, with many people applauding the seizure and saying it demonstrates the strength of President Biden's borders. One Twitter account that took offense at Cornyn's remark was the official account of the Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, accusing Cornyn of trying to be like Former President Trump.

"This is failing leadership Cornyn’s been in office since 2002 and during this time he forgot how to Govern. When drugs get seized at the border that means that the government is actually doing its job. Then he tries to be Trump by giving Biden a nickname. Be better Cornyn!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Cornyn isn't the only Texan Senator criticizing Biden for the flow of drugs across the border. Last week Ted Cruz also took aim at President Biden.

"Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. President Biden’s inability to enforce the law has cartels flooding our border with record amounts of lethal drugs." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

A report released last week by the United States Customs and Border Protection said that 2,130 pounds of fentanyl were seized in July. This amount is three times the amount that was seized in June and is a new record.

Your thoughts

Do you agree with Texan Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz that Biden is to blame for the record amount of lethal drugs crossing the border? Or do you agree with Mothers Against Greg Abbott that drug seizures show that the government is doing its job? Do you find the name 'Fentanyl Joe" offensive?

Please leave your thoughts by commenting below and sharing this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# texas# border# politics# election# immigration

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
45433 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Dallas, TX

The most expensive home for sale in Dallas

How many readers can spare $43 million? Because that is how much it will set you back to purchase the house at 6915 Baltimore Dr, located in University Park, just north of Dallas.

Read full story
Houston, TX

This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)

Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.

Read full story
55 comments
El Paso, TX

29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agents

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents discovered 29 immigrants in a stash house in the 3700 block of Nashville Avenue in El Paso today. The house was said to be in dire condition and without air conditioning or a bathroom. It is believed the 29 illegal immigrants had paid people smugglers to get them across the border. All 29 were adults, with twelve from Mexico, eight from Ecuador, seven from Guatemala, one from Honduras, and one from El Salvador.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Police investigating San Antonio high school football team

Yesterday, San Antonio sports radio host Mike Taylor reported that 21 members of the Alamo Heights High School varsity football team had been suspended for two games and given ten hours of community service for alleged hazing.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Beto's first ad, "every Texan needs to know that Abbott outlawed abortion with no exception for rape or incest."

"Every Texan needs to know that Greg Abbott outlawed abortion with no exception for rape or incest. Share our first TV ad — and join us in defeating him so we can restore a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
252 comments
Texas State

Texas can't ban 18-20-year-olds from carrying handguns says judge

In Fort Worth today, a federal court struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Under Texas law, a "person commits an offense if the person: (1) intentionally . . . carries on or about his or her person a handgun; (2) at the time of the offense is younger than 21 years of age" unless that person is "on the person's own premises or premises under the person's control, or inside of or directly en route to a motor vehicle or watercraft that is owned by the person or under the person's control."

Read full story
Texas State

Ted Cruz says, "a year ago Biden gave Afghanistan to the Taliban. Now he intends to give nuclear arsenal to Iran"

Today the Biden administration responded to Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but it is still uncertain whether the agreement will proceed. In 2018, former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement.

Read full story
91 comments
Texas State

Will Texas schools display Arabic "In God We Trust" signs?

Screenshot of Chaz Stevens GoFundMePage. Image Chaz Stevens. To voice our dissent with Texas SB-797, we're going to donate hundreds of Arabic-language "In God We Trust" posters to schools in Texas, flooding the public school system with our Arabic IGWT artwork." Chaz Stevens Messing with Texas Go Fund Me Page.

Read full story
1 comments
Alamo Heights, TX

Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incident

"I’ve been told that almost the entire Alamo Heights High School varsity football team has been suspended 2 games, given in-house suspension and 10 hours community service for hazing." Mike Taylor.

Read full story
Texas State

Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas today

Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. Texas Gov Greg Abbott continues to bus migrants caught illegally crossing the border into Texas to other states. And today was a record-breaking one for Abbott as five buses full of migrants arrived in New York City. According to officials, 237 passengers, including 14 children, all of whom were accompanied by their parents, arrived in an envoy of five buses earlier today.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Beto says, "we can overcome this current attack on democracy."

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke appeared on MSNBC today to once again criticize Greg Abbott over his total abortion ban. "If you have a vibrant thriving democracy where the right to vote is respected you don't end up with a total abortion ban, with no exceptions for rape or incest in a state where you have one of the highest levels of maternal mortality." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

The 3 richest people in San Antonio

Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!

Read full story
3 comments
Southlake, TX

A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.

"There is a middle school in Southlake named after George Dawson. The grandson of a slave, he learned to read at 98 and co-wrote a book about his life’s journey when he was 103 years old. That book has now been banned from the middle school that bears his name." Southlake Together.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Data shows that Texans pay more tax than Californians

Despite the perception that Texas is a low-tax state, a recent post on Reddit’s main economic forum shows that this is incorrect and, in fact, most Texans pay more taxes than Californians.

Read full story
73 comments
Texas State

Will Beyonce endorse Beto for Texas Governor?

"I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere." Beyonce Knowles.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Beto needs Texas women to win him the election (opinion)

“50 years ago it was Texas women who won the way for Texas. In 2022, it will be Texas women again! And when we win, every woman makes her own decisions about her own body, her own future, and her own healthcare." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollars

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a couple in Houston who has been extremely generous in what they have done to help the city of Houston and its residents.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Beto recruiting volunteers to knock on 5 million doors in new strategy to peg back Abbott's lead

"We're signing up thousands of new volunteers so we can have the conversations necessary to not only get out the vote, but to win this election." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke is in the final stages of his 49-day road trip across Texas. The 5,600-mile trip has seen Beto visit small towns and big cities across Texas as he attempts to unset current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
135 comments
San Antonio, TX

Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio

"Now Boring Company tunnels are in active use in Vegas. Try it if you’re in town. Will be expanding to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus airport. Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?" Elon Musk.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy