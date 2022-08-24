Texan Senator calls the President, "Fentanyl Joe"

Image from WikiCommons images

On Saturday, United States Customs and Border Protection agents seized over 1.5 million fentanyl pills and two pounds of fentanyl powder at the Arizona/Mexico border.

This news was seized on by Texan Senator John Cornyn, who posted a link to the report on Twitter with the comment of Fentanyl Joe.

The Texan Senator's comment went viral, with many people applauding the seizure and saying it demonstrates the strength of President Biden's borders. One Twitter account that took offense at Cornyn's remark was the official account of the Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, accusing Cornyn of trying to be like Former President Trump.

"This is failing leadership Cornyn’s been in office since 2002 and during this time he forgot how to Govern. When drugs get seized at the border that means that the government is actually doing its job. Then he tries to be Trump by giving Biden a nickname. Be better Cornyn!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Cornyn isn't the only Texan Senator criticizing Biden for the flow of drugs across the border. Last week Ted Cruz also took aim at President Biden.

"Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. President Biden’s inability to enforce the law has cartels flooding our border with record amounts of lethal drugs." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

A report released last week by the United States Customs and Border Protection said that 2,130 pounds of fentanyl were seized in July. This amount is three times the amount that was seized in June and is a new record.

