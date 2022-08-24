A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.

Adobe Free Stock Image

"There is a middle school in Southlake named after George Dawson. The grandson of a slave, he learned to read at 98 and co-wrote a book about his life’s journey when he was 103 years old. That book has now been banned from the middle school that bears his name." Southlake Together

The book banning continues in the Dallas Forth Worth area as news comes through that Dawson Middle School, in Southlake, part of the Carroll Independent School District, has banned a book written by George Dawson. Despite the school being named after him.

George Dawson Middle School is in Southlake and is named after the grandson of an enslaved person who learned to read at the age of 98 and wrote a book at the age of 103. That book, Life is So Good, has now been banned from the school's library.

Oprah Winfrey did a story on the legacy of George Dawson and the school named after him.

George Dawson Middle School isn't the only school in the area banning books.

Last week, the Keller Independent School District in Forth Worth asked for 41 books to be removed from school libraries. These books included all versions of the Bible, "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison, a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's "The Diary of Young Girl," and "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe.

