Will Beyonce endorse Beto for Texas Governor?

"I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere." Beyonce Knowles

In 2018, just hours before polls closed, Houston native Beyonce Knowles endorsed Texas Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke in his bid to unseat Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. The star posted a series of images on Instagram posing with a black and white "Beto" cap partially covering her face.

While the post received almost 1.3 million likes, Beto ultimately lost to Ted Cruz. But, as we all know, he is running again, this time for the position of Texas Governor against incumbent Greg Abbott.

So far, despite support from such celebrities as Gwyneth Paltrow, who donated $25,000 to his campaign, Beyonce has yet to endorse Beto publicly.

Despite the Houston singer being extremely popular both in Texas and worldwide, and having over 273 million followers on Instagram, her endorsements haven't led to success for her chosen candidate.

In addition to supporting Beto in 2018, Beyonce supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and even performed at a pre-election day rally- but it seemed to have little effect.

Perhaps this time, Beyonce prefers to keep her preference to herself.

