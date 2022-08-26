Beto needs Texas women to win him the election (opinion)

Adobe Free Stock Image

“50 years ago it was Texas women who won the way for Texas. In 2022, it will be Texas women again! And when we win, every woman makes her own decisions about her own body, her own future, and her own healthcare." Beto O'Rourke

As the election for Texas Governor draws closer, it seems evident that Democrat Nominee Beto O'Rourke is relying heavily on the female vote to try and earn him victory. As he embarks on his 49-day drive across Texas, many of his campaign rallies and town hall meetings focus on his hope for support from Texas women.

"It was Texas women who led the fight to secure abortion rights in 1973, and it's Texas women who are leading the fight to secure reproductive freedom this November". Beto O'Rourke

Beto continues to focus on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's abortion ban and the impact this will have on the health of women. He has promised to repeal this ban should he be the next Governor of Texas.

Greg Abbott enacted the most extreme abortion ban in America with no exception for rape or incest. It goes into effect this week. We must defeat him and fight for the freedom of Texas women to make their own decisions about their own body, health care, and future." Beto O'Rourke

Beto has the support of the Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which has raised funds to produce and release several videos attacking Abbott. They also have billboards across Texas.

While Beto is targeting Texas women, Abbott still maintains a healthy seven-point lead over him, according to the latest polls.

