This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollars

Adobe Free Stock Image

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community.

Today, I wanted to showcase a couple in Houston who has been extremely generous in what they have done to help the city of Houston and its residents.

They are Bob and Janice McNair- let's take a quick look at their story.

The Houston success story

The McNairs are well known to Houstonians.

They first came to live in Houston in 1960 from South Carolina, and have made an indelible imprint on the city ever since.

The McNairs made a fortune thanks to Bob's power generation company Cogen Technologies which he founded in 1984 and sold in 1999 to Enron for $1.5 billion. The McNairs used $600 million from that sale to bring an NFL franchise back to Houston. The Houston Texans played their first NFL game in 2002.

Philanthropy

The McNairs have put their billion-dollar fortune to good use- they have contributed more than a half billion dollars to charity.

In 1988, they established the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation to create centers for entrepreneurship at universities throughout the United States, including the Baylor College of Medicine, the Texas Children's Hospital, the Texas Heart Institute, and the University of St. Thomas Houston, and Houston Baptist University.

The McNairs have also established the McNair Medical Institute "to make scientific discoveries that translate into the cure of devastating medical disorders. In conjunction with Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Hospital, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, they are dedicated to engendering a culture of collaboration."

Having donated over $500 million to charity over their lifetime, there isn't enough space to list all their donations, but one of the biggest was in 2007, when the couple gave $100 million to the Baylor College of Medicine.

"We're pleased to be able to do this. I hope it has a significant impact on not just Baylor and researchers throughout the Texas Medical Center but people in Houston and everywhere who suffer from these diseases." Bob McNair

The couple has also established the Houston Texans Foundation to "support and administer programs in education, character development, and health and wellness."

While Bob sadly passed in 2018, Janice has kept up the philanthropy.

She donated $1 million to Houston Rent Relief when COVID first hit the city and last year gave $500,000 to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund.

Your thoughts

Readers, what do you think of the charitable efforts by the McNairs? And what Houston organizations would you like to see Janice support?

Please leave your comments below and share this article so others can join the conversation.