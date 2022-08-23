Beto recruiting volunteers to knock on 5 million doors in new strategy to peg back Abbott's lead

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIYNN_0hRDm7MU00
Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images

"We're signing up thousands of new volunteers so we can have the conversations necessary to not only get out the vote, but to win this election." Beto O'Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke is in the final stages of his 49-day road trip across Texas. The 5,600-mile trip has seen Beto visit small towns and big cities across Texas as he attempts to unset current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

His campaign has been exhausting, but just as it nears its end, his team has announced another tour.

This time it will include 120 "volunteer rallies" in cities around the state from September 3 to October 12. The tour will "sign up and train their fellow Texans to knock on doors, make phone calls and have the conversations necessary to not only get out the vote but to win this election," according to Beto. The aim is to knock on over 5 million doors across Texas to try and get people to vote for Beto.

Beto's strategy to recruit more volunteers comes as Abbott maintains a 7-point lead in the race for Texas Governor. Last week a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll showed Abbott's 46 percent to 39 percent lead over O'Rourke remained steady since May. 

With less than three months before Texans vote, Beto needs to make a dent in that lead very quickly.

Your thoughts

Do you think Beto can recruit enough volunteers and knock on enough doors to sway Texan voters? Or do you believe that Abbott will win the election easily?

Please leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

