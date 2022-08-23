Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio

Elon Musk Image from WikiCommons images

"Now Boring Company tunnels are in active use in Vegas. Try it if you’re in town. Will be expanding to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus airport. Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?" Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the world's richest man. The co-founder of companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company has a net worth of over $258 billion.

In December last year, he moved from California to Austin - primarily to lower his company's taxes. In addition to creating additional jobs in Texas, Elon may now bring another huge benefit to the state- a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio.

It's not the first time the billionaire has suggested a tunnel involving San Antonio.

Earlier this year, he proposed constructing an electric Tesla-exclusive thoroughfare from San Antonio International Airport to the city's downtown. However, that idea was shut down by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“We have a lot of transportation issues that we want to solve here in Texas and in San Antonio, frankly. That doesn’t solve any of them. What I have seen after exploring the Boring tunnel concept, again, doesn’t suit any of the priorities we’re trying to achieve in transportation. ” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

The Boring Company has now opened a 29-mile tunnel network connecting 51 stations throughout the Las Vegas resort corridor. Elon believes a simplified version of this would be perfect for transportation between Austin and San Antonio.

Whether Mayor Nirenberg agrees is another matter.

Your thoughts

Readers, what do you think of Elon's suggestion? Would you support a Hyperloop tunnel connecting San Antonio and Austin?

Please leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.