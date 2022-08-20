Beto says, "Abbott is running Texas teachers out of our kid's classrooms."

Image from WikiCommons images

"Greg Abbott is running Texas teachers out of our kids’ classrooms in record numbers. We will stop these attacks on educators, raise teacher pay, improve their benefits, and fully fund our classrooms." Beto O'Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke has criticized his opponent Greg Abbott over his handling of the education system in Texas.

Today Beto posted on Twitter and linked to a report showing that Texas teacher retirement and resignations have spiked this year. The report from the Texas Education Agency showed that "retirements and resignations from January to July of 2022 were 48% higher than the average of the previous four years, from 2018 to 2021."

"We’re seeing more people leaving the profession this year than any other year. They’re burned out, and that is something that school districts and the state are going to have to address. They are just absolutely burned out." Steven Poole, United Educators Association

It seems that the biggest issue is pay. Despite rising inflation, teachers' salaries are actually decreasing. One University of Houston study found that pay for teachers with a decade of experience dropped from $54,285 to $53,719 from the 2010-2011 school year to the 2018-2019 academic year.

It's an issue that Beto has promised to address.

"Greg Abbott has underfunded Texas schools by $4,000 per student compared to the national average, and Texas’ hyper-focus on standardized testing has tied the hands of educators, forcing them to teach to a test instead of teaching to the children in front of them. I will fully fund public schools. Our teachers are underpaid by about $7,500 compared to those in other states, and educators who retired after 2004 haven’t received a single cost of living adjustment on their retirement benefits." Beto O'Rourke

Your thoughts

Readers, do you agree with Beto that Abbott has underfunded Texas schools and underpaid Texas teachers? Do you believe our teachers should be paid more?

Please leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.