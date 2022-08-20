Ted Cruz says, "Biden's inability to enforce the law has cartels flooding our border with record amounts of drugs.”

Senator Ted Cruz Image from WikiCommons images

"Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. President Biden’s inability to enforce the law has cartels flooding our border with record amounts of lethal drugs." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

A report released this week by the United States Customs, and Border Protection said that 2,130 pounds of fentanyl were seized in July. This amount is three times the amount that was seized in June and is a new record.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was quick to lay the blame for this on President Biden's lack of border security, allowing cartels to flood the United States with deadly drugs.

The figures in the report list only the fentanyl being seized, with the majority crossing the border undetected. Sadly fentanyl overdoses have hit record highs in the United States.

"This is only the fentanyl that is being seized as the vast majority is getting through undetected, according to the [Drug Enforcement Administration]. The lack of responsible border policies by this administration is allowing Mexican transnational criminal organizations to push deadly substances into communities...and traffic, unlawful migrants, into the country." Sen. Rob Portman the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

