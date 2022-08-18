Keller, TX

Bye bye Bible. School district in Fort Worth removes bible from libraries.

Today the Keller Independent School District in Forth Worth asked for 41 books to be removed from school libraries. These books included all versions of the Bible, "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison, and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's "The Diary of Young Girl," and "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe.

The full list was sent to schools in the district by Jennifer Price, the executive director of Keller ISD's curriculum and instruction.

“Attached is a list of all books that were challenged last year. By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms. Please collect these books and store them in a location. (book room, office, etc.),” Jennifer Price, executive director of Keller ISD’s curriculum and instruction

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has previously stated that parents should decide which books their children can access.

Parents will be restored to their rightful place as the preeminent decision-maker for their children.” Texas Gov. Abbott

Many parents were upset with the decision by the Keller ISD.

I feel bad for students who, many of them, the only opportunity they're going to have to learn about really, really difficult topics is in books. I feel bad for the most marginalized kids in our school district, the LGBTQ+ kids and also a lot of the kids of color. I'm sad. I'm disheartened and I'm frustrated and I'm angry.” Laney Hawes, who has served on the Keller ISD book committee

Do you agree with the decision to ban these books, including the Bible? Or do you believe that children should be able to access a wide range of books at their school libraries?

