El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new study

Adobe Free Stock Image

The real estate market in El Paso is officially hot.

That's according to the latest study released by the website realtor.com which listed the 50 hottest zip codes in the United States.

Their rankings looked at "market demand, as measured by unique viewers per property on realtor.com, and the pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on realtor.com."

The hottest zip codes had high buyer demand, and homes sold faster. Only two zip codes from Texas made the national list, Irving in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and El Paso.

The 79934 zip code

Nationally, the El Paso zip code ranked at number 50.

In June, the median listing price for a home in 79934 was $222,000. Buyers keen on a home in El Paso had to be quick with listings spending on average just nine days on the market before being purchased. Interest in the market was high as, on average, each El Paso listing had double the number of views of the national average.

It seems that buyers have been drawn to El Paso thanks to the affordability of houses in this zip code.

"Buyers this year have been faced with rising prices and mortgage rates, a double-whammy of declining affordability. As a result, buyers have set their sights on areas that offer good bang for their buck." realtor.com report

Your thoughts

What do you think of the El Paso housing market? Have you found it harder to purchase a house? Are you glad to see El Paso in the hottest zip codes in the United States?

Please leave a comment below.