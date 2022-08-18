"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov

Image from WikiCommons images

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two.

The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.

The caption reads, "our children are not soldiers."

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

While the child soldier ad has only been released online, they aim to run it on television very soon. On Monday, the group held a virtual fundraiser with proceeds to fund the campaign. The group has also released t-shirts to help raise more campaign funds.

The group is "also collecting signatures for a letter to be sent to Abbott on gun safety reform, calling for the implementation of universal background checks, raising the age to buy a gun to 21, and mandatory waiting periods."

