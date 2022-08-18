Beto promises to expand Medicaid. "We've been the least insured state every single year under Abbott"

Adobe Free Stock Image

"We've been the least insured state every single year under Abbott. We're going to change that by finally expanding Medicaid and ensuring more Texans can see a doctor" Beto O' Rourke

Today Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke hit the towns of Junction and Fredericksburg on his 49-day drive across Texas. It seems his focus today was on affordable health care, as he took to Twitter to attack Abbott on this issue.

According to the Texas Medical Association, Texas is the "uninsured capital of the United States." Over 4.3 million Texans - including 623,000 children - lack health insurance. They also found that Texas workers are less likely to have employment-based health insurance coverage than workers in other states.

Beto has promised to address this situation and expand Medicaid.

"While expanding Medicaid is our best shot at turning things around, Greg Abbott has refused to take action, keeping $100 billion of our own federal tax dollars from coming back to Texas to insure more people. But it’s more than that: This means that when an uninsured Texan goes to the emergency room, all of us foot the bill in the form of higher insurance premiums and higher taxes to our local hospital districts—which helps to explain why Texas has some of the highest property taxes and health care costs in the entire country. The failure to expand Medicaid is driving up our property taxes and insurance premiums." Beto O'Rourke

