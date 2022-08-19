Opinion: New ERCOT CEO is overpaid

Adobe Free Stock Image

Pablo Vegas, the new CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), had his salary package approved by the Public Utility Commission today. It is double the man he took over from.

His base salary is a massive $990,000 a year; the interim CEO, Brad Jones, had a base salary of $500,000. But the base salary is only the tip of the iceberg for Vegas.

His overall contract sees Vegas have the potential to earn $2.4 million a year if he reaches goals set by the ERCOT board. Vegas will also receive $500,000 in moving expenses and a $100,000 payment to offset income taxes on that lump sum.

Vegas, who quit a lucrative job in the private sector with NISource, also receives a $6.7 million “make-whole” payment aggregated over five years. The salary package will make Vegas the third highest-paid CEO of a power grid operator in the United States.

Vegas takes the role at a time when ERCOT is under a lot of pressure. Many Texans are still angry over the failure of the power grid in February 2021, which saw former ERCOT CEO Bill Magness fired. There have also been issues over the hot Texan summer.

Your thoughts

Do you think the ERCOT CEO should receive such a high salary package? Or do you believe he will be overpaid? Is it fair for someone to be paid so much when many Texans struggle to pay their bills?

Please share your opinion by leaving a comment below and share this article with others so more people can join the conversation.