Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox

This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.

Thankfully the child is doing well and is expected to recover fully.

“The child is currently expected to have a full recovery and is doing very well. This child is under two years old. We are in contact and have been in contact with the family, who are fully cooperative. The family has helped us initiate contact tracing with the folks that this child has been in contact with. We are still in the early stages of contact tracing.” Judge Lina Hidalgo

Texas has the third highest number of monkeypox cases in the United States. Currently, there are 269 cases in Harris County and 992 confirmed cases in Texas. Only one of these cases is a child.

Across the United States, there are almost 12,000 cases.

There is a vaccine available for monkeypox, but there are shortages nationally. Lina Hidalgo said she was “very disappointed in the continued shortage of vaccines we’re seeing here in Harris County.”

Gov Greg Abbott called a state public health emergency during the COVID pandemic, but it remains to be seen if he will do the same for monkeypox. While the risk of infection is very low, many are urging caution, especially as students return to school and college.

