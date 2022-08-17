15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned books

Adobe Free Stock Image

Last year, Matt Krause compiled a list of 850 books that could “make students feel anguish, or any form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.” The list was sent to school districts, asking them to remove these books from the campus libraries.

While the list was just a suggestion, the North East ISD in San Antonio decided to remove 119 books from its libraries- this was the most by any school district in Texas.

Believing this to be an error by the San Antonio North East ISD, Mariajose Llama started a petition on the website change.org to reverse the ban and bring these books back to campus libraries.

The petition states:

In October 2021, Matt Krause, a Texas lawmaker, sent a list of 850 books to Texas school districts that he labeled as books that could “make students feel anguish, or any form of psychological distress because of their race or sex”, and advised the districts to review them and remove them from their libraries. The subjects of said books range from: educational nonfiction books about racial equality/racial issues, resources about how to have safe sex, Roe vs. Wade, books about gender identity, and stories with LGBTQ centered relationships. While this advice is in no way mandatory and NEISD has no legal obligation to comply with it, the school district made the decision to review them and potentially remove these books from our libraries.

So far, the petition has gathered just short of 15,000 signatures. But, as students across San Antonio return to school, the organizers hope the petition will help reverse the last year's decision.

